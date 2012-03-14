Maybe THIS Is Why Those Two Bad Obama Polls Were So Weird

Yesterday, two polls came out saying that Obama’s approval was in freefall.



But we pointed out that there was something weird.

The polls showed that approval of Obama’s handling of the economy had fallen… yet people’s actual outlook of the economy had not. We thought it was a strange dichotomy, and made the polls hard to understand.

Well, maybe there’s a simple explanation. The polls aren’t necessarily correct.

Both Reuters and Gallup are out with new polls today showing Obama’s approval hitting new highs.

Reuters has his approval at 50%, up 2% in the month. Gallup has him at 49%, the highest level of the year.

So maybe those two bad polls were just… noise?

