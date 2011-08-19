"Retweet" Is One Of The Words Being Added To The Concise Oxford English Dictionary

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

“Retweet” is one of the new words being added to the Concise Oxford English Dictionary, reports The Telegraph.Other words include “sexting” and “woot” — words that show the influence of technology and social media on language.



“For example, woot – I don’t use it personally, but that’s not relevant. It’s someone saying hurrah on Facebook, then their friends see it, and it spreads,” the dictionary’s editor Angus Stevenson told the Channel 4 News.

The Concise Oxford English Dictionary is now 100 years old. It is the best known of the “smaller” Oxford dictionaries, which are smaller in size than the Oxford English Dictionary which aims to be definitive.

Here’s a list of the words added:

alternative vote: an electoral system whereby voters rank candidates in order of preference, candidates being eliminated and votes redistributed until one candidate achieves the required majority.

domestic goddess: (informal) a woman with exceptional domestic skills, especially cookery.

mankini: (pl. mankinis) a brief one-piece bathing garment for men, with a T-back.

retweet: (on the social networking service Twitter) repost or forward (a message posted by another user).

sexting: (informal) the sending of sexually explicit photographs or messages via mobile phone.

woot: (especially in electronic communication) used to express elation, enthusiasm, or triumph.

