This Beautiful Video Will Make You Fall In Love With Cicadas

While we may have only been thinking about cicadas for a few months, with the arrival of the Brood II population, Samuel Orr has been thinking about them for years.



He’s been working on a documentary about the amazing insects — which hide underground for 17 years before emerging by the millions for six weeks of sex — since 2007.

The beautiful video below is the result of his self-funded filming trips, but he’s hoping to create a full-length documentary about the insects, due in March of 2014, by getting funding from Kickstarter to film this year’s massive brood.

The video below will really make you appreciate these incredible insects:

Return of the Cicadas from motionkicker on Vimeo.

