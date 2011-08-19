Return of a Classic: The Baume & Mercier Hampton for 2011

I remember the good ol’ days when watches were modern and design was fresh and enthusiastic. Boy, those where some crazy times. We sure have come a long way since then. Today things are better and we’ve learned our lesson. Don’t try to improve upon watch design or create new things. No one wants to buys that. What people really want is old watches. Well, new old watches. Boy, I’ll tell you… what a refreshing sight today’s new watches are. No distracting innovation, just good old fashioned… “old fashioned.”

So it makes me incredibly proud to introduce you to Baume & Mercier’s “new” Hampton watch collection. Baume & Mercier really holds a special place in my heart for teasing me with the first watch I could truly not afford. That was a Capeland model back in the late 1990s. What a cool modern watch that was (back in those unfortunate times). Today’s Capeland watch is thankfully stuck in a pre-World War II era.

Read the rest of the article here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

