It's An Outrage We Can't Play These Classic video games On Our Phones

You’ve probably heard it said that the phones we carry in our pockets every day have more computing power than the computers used to get Apollo 11 to the moon.We don’t have any plans to put a man in space with our phones — what if we just want to play our favourite old video games?



Thankfully there are already plenty of retro games on Android and iOS. We’ve seen a bunch of old-school titles like Sonic the Hedgehog, Chrono Trigger, and Grand Theft Auto come to our mobile devices.

We want all our old favourite games to be on iOS and Android, but here are a few that come to mind right away.

Which ones do you want to see? Let us know in the comments!

The Mario games When will Nintendo get off its high horse and start cashing in on the smartphone gaming market? We want Mario! But we're not holding our breath. Tekken 3 This in-your-face fighting game will be hard to forget for anyone who played it at the time. If Street Fighter can find a successful second life on the iPhone, why not Tekken? King's Quest This point-and-click adventure series is full of fun and quirky adventure. We've seen plenty of similarly styled games meet with lots of success when relaunched on the App Store, like the Monkey Island series. Battletoads Another Nintendo classic -- you control toads that are fighting against the Dark Queen and her minions. The game is equal parts fun and funny. When it came out in 1991, it was one of the most graphically advanced games of the time. Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis Another classic point-and-click game full of puzzles and Indiana Jones references. Who wouldn't want to be Indiana Jones as he explores the origins and mysteries of Atlantis? Crash Bandicoot When it came out in 1996, Crash Bandicoot was a quirky reimagining of the platform game. You control Crash as he navigates through bizarre landscapes to rescue his girlfriend Tawna from the clutches of the evil Dr. Neo Cortex. Twisted Metal 2 When you're a videogamer, what's better than firing weapons and driving really fast? Doing both at the same time! Twisted Metal 2 pits you against a freakish collection of trigger-happy racers all trying to put you out of comission. Day of the Tentacle This quirky point and click adventure from Lucas Arts is a followup to the 80s classic Maniac Mansion. In Day of the Tentacle you control three teenagers as they try to save the world from an evil mutant tentacle. It sounds weird because it is. Wave Race 64 Wave Race was one of the first titles to launch on the Nintendo 64 way back in 1996. It was a simple jet ski racer with just four characters and a handful of courses. But at the time, it was amazing. Imagine if Nintendo added motion controls too. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade This clasic Nintendo game is already available in the Xbox Marketplace. (Those lucky dogs.) TMNT Arcade features great side scrolling action and allows for multiple players to cooperate on the same team. Luckily, Nintendo didn't make this game, so there's still a good chance it'll come to smartphones.

