Retro Futurism In The MB&F Legacy Machine No 1 Watch

I’d first like to note that while the LM1 watch is lovely to look at, it is a pain in the arse to photograph – thanks Max! I finally got some hands-on time with MB&F’s new watch and collection: the Legacy Machine Number 1 that I originally discussed here. Nothing like the Horological Machine collection, the Legacy Collection unties the brand’s hands from offering futuristic designs exclusively. A passion for Max Busser of MB&F is also classicism, and he has been wanting to offer some fascinating classic designs for a while. As such, moving forward MB&F will be free to look into the past (with the Legacy Machines) as well as future (with the Horological Machines) at the same time.

The liberating experience for MB&F has resulted in what I believe to be their most wearable piece ever. At 44mm wide with a clean and easy to read set of dials, the Legacy Machine No. 1 is actually a solid daily wear. Having said that I also think that the HM4 Thunderbolt is a solid daily wear (but just for another type of person). In essence the LM1 is a simple watch in a round case. Of course the MB&F panache for design and finishing takes the watch to another plane – so in truth, it would be silly to say it is just another round watch with a snazzy dial. Though I say that knowing what else it out there. For this watch especially, you need to be rather familiar with the luxury watch landscape to appreciate both the concept and its refined design.

On the wrist the impressive LM1 wears larger than I anticipated. I was expecting a small MB&F timepiece given the 44mm wide case width – and I was wrong. The boldness I’ve come to expect from the brand is not lacking at all. I’ve also almost never seen before such a richly domed sapphire crystal. MB&F has it generously coated with anti-reflective material, but it still picks up light – hence the difficulty in photographing it. Nevertheless, it still has a clear look and reading the dial while viewing the balance wheel are easy and enjoyable.

Read the rest here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

