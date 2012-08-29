Retreat, Hell! Unless The Enemy's Name Is Isaac

Photo: via US Navy

They sandbagged the doors, and then they fled.Almost 4,500 Marines and sailors made a mass exodus from Florida yesterday for drier tides in Georgia. Leaders gave the order Sunday for the coastline around Naval Air Station Pensacola to be emptied no later than Tuesday.



By Tuesday night, the servicemembers were put up in a Marine logistics base in Albany Georgia, just out of range of serious weather.

Spokesperson Marine 1st Lt. Kyle Thomas told The Albany Herald that the overflow of personnel would find a home in warehouses with cots and outdoor showers tents until the storm blows over.

