It’s one thing to have a retractable kitchen island. It’s another thing to control your retractable kitchen island with your iPhone.



This guy did it – unless it’s just a viral video ad for a movie. (Video via Buzzfeed):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.