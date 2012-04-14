INFOGRAPHIC: How To Really Plan For Retirement

Ask anyone how they’re saving for retirement and chances are you’ll hear a different answer each time.



The reason is simple: There is no cookie cutter plan for building a nest egg large enough to carry you through retirement. In fact, there are so many variables that go into planning ahead – investments, inflation, employer-provided investment plans – it’s no wonder so few workers have even bothered to start.

Still, just because something is hard doesn’t mean that it’s not worth the effort.

Lemon.com has unravelled some of the trickier steps to retirement planning in the graphic below: Just pick your account, set your contributions and follow through.

Photo: Lemon.com

