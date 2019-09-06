19 of the best US cities for retirees, where the weather is nice, crime rates are low, and you can walk anywhere

- WalletHub recently ranked the best cities for retirement, considering quality of life as one of the factors.
- To decide which cities offered the best quality of life, WalletHub considered the percentage of the population over age 65, walk scores, crime rates, and water and air quality.
- The cities that came out on top were Scottsdale, Arizona; Fremont, California; and Henderson, Nevada.
Retiring in the right place is essential, but for seniors, some cities are just better than others.
WalletHub looked at the quality of life for retirees in nearly 200 cities across the US. The site considered factors like the percentage of the population over age 65 from the US Census Bureau, walkability data from Walk Score, WalletHub’s weather rankings, crime rates, and air and water quality.
Among the cities that made the top 19 cities, Henderson, Nevada took the top spot. Other contenders included San Jose, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Here are WalletHub’s top 19 cities for quality of life in retirement, along with their respective percentages of the population over age 65 from the US Census Bureau, the city’s walkability score out of 100, and the city’s weather ranking out of 100.
19. Chula Vista, California
Just south of San Diego is Chula Vista, California, a city that’s full of retirees and in the top half of cities with good weather.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 26.3%
Walk score: 43/100
Weather ranking: 49/100
18. Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin residents will enjoy the company of many other retirees, though the weather isn’t always pleasant.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 22.3%
Walk score: 49/100
Weather ranking: 71/100
17. Casper, Wyoming
This western city just barely makes it into the top half in terms of weather, and has quite a few other senior residents to mingle with, but it isn’t very walkable.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 24.3%
Walk score: 39/100
Weather ranking: 49/100
16. Boise, Idaho
Boise isn’t all that walkable, but residents will enjoy fairly mild weather most of the year.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 25.2%
Walk score: 40/100
Weather ranking: 28/100
15. Cape Coral, Florida
Tucked between Ft. Meyers, Florida and Sanibel Island is Cape Coral, Florida, a community with nice weather and where residents can enjoy the company of many other seniors.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 44.9%
Walk score: 17/100
Weather ranking: 29/100
14. Pembroke Pines, Florida
Pembroke Pines, Florida is nestled between the beach town of Hollywood, Florida and the Everglades, and just north of Miami. Nearly a third of residents are age 65 or over, making for plenty of social opportunities.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 33.3%
Walk score: 32/100
Weather ranking: 39/100
13. Santa Clarita, California
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: Not available
Walk score: 34/100
Weather ranking: 48/100
12. San Diego, California
San Diego’s sunny weather makes it an excellent place for retirees.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 26.3%
Walk score: 51/100
Weather ranking: 51/100
11. Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona is southeast of Phoenix, and residents will enjoy lots of sun and other seniors.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 27.8%
Walk score: 29/100
Weather ranking: 33/100
10. Anaheim, California
Anaheim, California is just outside of Los Angeles, and residents will enjoy mild weather.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: Not available
Walk score: 54/100
Weather ranking: 7/100
9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs is perfect for nature-loving seniors, with proximity to many mountains and ski towns.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 22.8%
Walk score: 32/100
Weather ranking: 39/100
8. Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada offers residents a unique atmosphere and some nice weather year-round.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 28.1%
Walk score: 38/100
Weather ranking: 38/100
7. Santa Rosa, California
This California town in Sonoma County will be a hit with wine-loving retirees.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 33%
Walk score: 44/100
Weather ranking: 38/100
6. Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii is an idyllic place to retire, with both the conveniences of a city and lush Hawaiian landscapes. Nice weather is a given in Hawaii, though it will be fairly expensive – the Aloha State is at the top of our list of states where $US1 million in retirement funds won’t last two decades.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: Not available
Walk score: 64/100
Weather ranking: 51/100
5. San Jose, California
San Jose, California offers great weather and is fairly walkable as well.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 33%
Walk score: 44/100
Weather ranking: 38/100
4. Glendale, California
Glendale, California was ranked No. 1 by WalletHub for weather, and residents can expect sun year-round.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 33%
Walk score: 69/100
Weather ranking: 1/100
3. Scottsdale, Arizona
Golf lovers will enjoy lots of sunny days to tee off in this desert city northeast of Phoenix.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 27.8%
Walk score: 32/100
Weather ranking: 4/100
2. Fremont, California
Fremont, California will offer residents a west coast and Silicon Valley vibe.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 25.7%
Walk score: 51/100
Weather ranking: 22/100
1. Henderson, Nevada
Henderson, Nevada is just outside of Las Vegas, and it offers nice weather all year round.
Percentage of households with one or more person aged 65 years or older: 26.6%
Walk score: 30/100
Weather ranking: 4/100
