Retired Swans star Adam Goodes is going on holidays rather than saying farewell at the AFL grand final

Adam Goodes. Photo: Getty Images

Retired Sydney Swans footballer Adam Goodes looks set to miss the traditional parade of retired players and will take a holiday instead, according to the club.

The team’s longest serving player is likely to say goodbye to fans at the SCG at the start of the 2016 season, the Swans say. He will be away for two months, missing October’s season climax, where retired players do a lap of the field in open top cars.

Goodes, who missed a game in July following consistent booing, was booed again on Saturday night by some in the crowd of 31,000 who turned out at ANZ Stadium to watch the Kangaroos dump the Swans out of the finals race.

Former Bomber turned commentator Tim Watson said he thinks Goodes would still be booed on the lap of honour.

“After he stood down for a week because of the mental anguish associated with the booing, he came back and there was still booing,” he said on SEN Radio.

However, Collingwood president Eddie McGuire, a regular critic of Goodes, said the AFL should tell the No. 37 “come on, we really want you to be there”.

“I think all fans would love to send him off. I know there’s been all this booing at times and at times it’s been gratuitous and other times it’s just been part of the play, but I wouldn’t think anyone would boo Adam Goodes on a farewell lap at the MCG,” McGuire said on Triple M.

Swans midfielder Luke Parker said he hoped Goodes would have a change of heart about appearing in front of the 100,000-strong grand final crowd, but it was his choice.

“It would be great for the fans to celebrate his career and show how much respect they have for him, because I think the majority of them do,” Parker said. “It’s what he feels is best for him.”

The 372-game veteran’s career came to a close on Saturday night when he announced his retirement in the dressing rooms after the Swans lost the semi-final. Team mate Rhyce Shaw had already announced he was leaving the game and was carried from the field in tribute.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan paid tribute to Goodes saying he was an all-time great of the game.

“Australian football is also fortunate to have had Adam’s leadership – the only person from our game ever named as Australian of the Year – a role model for all Australians, and a passionate advocate for equality for indigenous Australians,” he said.

