Retired Olympian Stephanie Rice Forced To Deny Return To The Pool After Sydney Radio Station Prank

Stephanie Rice during the London Olympics. Photo: Getty.

Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Rice was pranked by radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O during an interview this morning, after a post from her Twitter account signaled her return to professional swimming.

The three-time gold medallist’s account tweeted to more than 133,000 followers “After much discussion between family and friends today I’m announcing my official return to the pool. @SwimmingAUS @AUSOlympicTeam”.

It was subsequently deleted, but not before the radio station’s account retweeted it to its 17,000 followers.

It seems the prank very quickly got out of hand, and Rice moved into damage control, denying the allegations in a series of tweets and apologies, accusing the station of being responsible after it took her phone.

I'm so sorry to disappoint everyone but the previous tweet wasn't posted by me and has no truth to it. @kiis1065 took my phone for a game — Stephanie Rice (@ItsStephRice) September 28, 2014

The Olympic champion seemed to be increasingly distressed about the incident.

I feel horrible that that has given so many of my incredible fans false hope, but I am not making a come back. — Stephanie Rice (@ItsStephRice) September 28, 2014

Thankyou for always supporting me and my career. You guys are the best!!! Sorry once again & know that I am really upset about this. — Stephanie Rice (@ItsStephRice) September 28, 2014

She even had to deal with the her former swimming bosses, who must have been quite surprised by the “news”.

@jenniferkhuxley @SwimmingAUS @AUSOlympicTeam sorry to disappoint but that was a joke played by @kiis1065 and I'm not making a comeback — Stephanie Rice (@ItsStephRice) September 28, 2014

Rice won gold in the 200m and 400m individual medley and 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia on 26 January 2009.

