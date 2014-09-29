Retired Olympian Stephanie Rice Forced To Deny Return To The Pool After Sydney Radio Station Prank

Peter Terlato
Stephanie Rice during the London Olympics. Photo: Getty.

Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Rice was pranked by radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O during an interview this morning, after a post from her Twitter account signaled her return to professional swimming.

The three-time gold medallist’s account tweeted to more than 133,000 followers “After much discussion between family and friends today I’m announcing my official return to the pool. @SwimmingAUS @AUSOlympicTeam”.

It was subsequently deleted, but not before the radio station’s account retweeted it to its 17,000 followers.

It seems the prank very quickly got out of hand, and Rice moved into damage control, denying the allegations in a series of tweets and apologies, accusing the station of being responsible after it took her phone.

The Olympic champion seemed to be increasingly distressed about the incident.

She even had to deal with the her former swimming bosses, who must have been quite surprised by the “news”.

Rice won gold in the 200m and 400m individual medley and 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia on 26 January 2009.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.