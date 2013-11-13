Retired Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Returns To Porn Amid Financial Woes

AP Photo Jenna Jameson returning to porn five years after she announced her retirement.

Five years after publicly announcing her

retirement from porn, Jenna Jameson is returning to the world of adult film for the sake of her family.

“My motivation is taking care of my family and having fun and meeting all my fans,” the 39-year-old told TMZ Monday.

Jameson’s return to the industry she swore she had left behind comes at a time when the popular porn star is in need of some financial help.

She recently lost her Hollywood Hills home to foreclosure, got a DUI last year after crashing her car into a light pole, and is separated from Tito Ortiz, who claims she has an addiction to Oxycontin.

In an interview with “Oprah: Where Are They Now?,” Jameson cited her family as the reason she initially left the adult industry.

“I made a promise to my children when they were in my tummy that there is no way I could ever, ever, ever go back,” she said at the time.

Jameson’s latest foray back into porn comes in the way of a webcast in which she strips and performs sex acts online in exchange for tips.

At her peak, Jameson’s Internet pornography company, ClubJenna, hit revenues of $US30 million in 2005 and with her sex toy line and videos, was recently worth a reported $10 million.

Watch an out-of-it Jameson talking about her career switch below:

