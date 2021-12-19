Retired US army generals warn of insurrection or civil war in 2024 if rogue military units pledge loyalty to a ‘Trumpian’ loser

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Three retired army generals penned an op-ed in The Washington Post about the risks of another insurrection in 2024.

They highlighted that 1 in 10 of those charged in relation to the Capitol riot had a service record.

They warned that if ‘rogue units’ pledged loyalty to the loser of the 2024 election, it could cause a civil war.

Three retired US army generals warned of an insurrection or even civil war if the results of the 2024 presidential election were not accepted by some in the military.

Former Major Gen. Paul Eaton, former Major Gen. Antonio Taguba, and former Brig. Gen. Steven Anderson made the warnings in an op-ed in The Washington Post on Friday.

They wrote that they were “increasingly concerned” about the 2024 election and the “potential for lethal chaos inside our military.”

The generals highlighted the “disturbing number” of veterans and active-duty members of the military that took part in the January 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters – more than 1 in 10 of those charged had a service record.

They outlined a possible situation in which, after the 2024 election, some service members might pledge loyalty to a “Trumpian loser” who refuses to concede defeat and tries to lead a shadow government.

“Under such a scenario, it is not outlandish to say a military breakdown could lead to civil war,” they wrote.

Since the last election, the generals warned that even more turmoil and division had emerged in the armed forces.

They pointed to recent resistance within the military towards federal vaccine mandates, such as a refusal to comply led by the commander of the Oklahoma National Guard, Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino.

Mancino claimed that while the Oklahoma Guard is not federally mobilized, their commander in chief is the Republican governor of the state and not the president.

The generals wrote that they fear if 2024 is a contested election that splits loyalties, there is the “potential for a total breakdown of the chain of command along partisan lines.”

“The idea of rogue units organizing among themselves to support the ‘rightful’ commander in chief cannot be dismissed,” they said.

The generals urged that everything must be done to prevent another insurrection, including holding leaders who inspired the last one to be held to account.

They said there was also work to be done by the military, such as reviewing how to deal with illegal orders and undertaking intelligence work to identify and remove potential mutineers.

The military should also work to identify how misinformation spreads in the ranks.

The generals also suggested that the Defense Department “war-game” possible post-election scenarios to identify weak spots and put in place “safeguards.”