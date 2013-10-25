It's Going To Be Nearly Impossible To Buy A Retina IPad Mini When It Comes Out

Consider this a fair warning: If you, or someone you love, wants one of the new iPad Minis with a Retina display, it’s going to be tough to track one down this holiday season.

Rhoda Alexander, director of tablet and monitor research at IHS iSuppli told CNET, “The supply for that product is severely constrained,” and not to expect big sales until 2014.

Alexander is not the only analyst warning of limited iPad Mini with Retina supplies.

Prior to Apple announcing the iPad Mini with a new sharp display, analysts were saying Apple was struggling to make the device, and that it might not even be out this year.

Apple indirectly confirmed that it’s having manufacturing issues with the Retina Mini when it didn’t announce a release date for the new iPad Mini. It just said it would be out later in November. Meanwhile, the iPad Air is ready November 1, and we expect there will be plenty in stock.

If Apple was able to easily manufacture the Retina Mini, it would have set a firm release date.

Whenever that release date is announced, if you want one, you better jump on it right away. And if someone you know will want one as a present this year, you better jump on it right away. We have a feeling it’s going to be pretty much impossible to get a Retina iPad Mini in December.

