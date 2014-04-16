These Job Applicants Were Told They'd Be Paid Nothing If They Were Hired -- Then They Found Out Why

A company called Rethom Inc. posted an online job listing for a director of operations position that on its surface may have seemed like a pretty cushy gig.

But the 24 people who applied for job shortly found out it was anything but easy.

In video chat interviews, which the company has since posted online, applicants were told by a hiring manager that the job would require them to stand all the time and work a minimum of 135 hours per week.

Oh, and in order to be qualified, they would need to have a background in finance, medicine, and culinary arts.

The hiring manager went on to tell the candidates that there were no vacations and that the workload actually gets more intense during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

As for the pay? It’s an annual salary of, uh, absolutely nothing.

Needless to say, the job applicants were pretty exasperated. “That’s inhumane,” one cried out.

But the hiring manager persisted, explaining that billions of people currently hold the position.

That’s because the applicants were unwittingly applying for the job of “mother.”

When the hiring manager made this big reveal, the applicants couldn’t help but think of their own mothers and the impossible sacrifices they made on behalf of their children.

In fact, the hiring manager wasn’t a hiring manager at all, but an actor paid by the greeting card company American Greetings. The purpose, of course, was to remind people of how amazing mothers are so that people will, at the very least, buy a card for Mother’s Day.

Judging by how the interviewees responded, it looks like he accomplished his goal.

Here’s the complete video, made by the advertising agency Mullen:

