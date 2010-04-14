Retails Sales Beat With Help From Huge Spike In Gasoline Sales

Vincent Fernando, CFA

1.6% vs. 1.2% expected. Ex-auto sales, 0.6% vs. 0.5% expected.

Thing is, there was substantial strength in gasoline as well, which was up 26.4% year over year. Thus perhaps the higher than expected growth (0.6%) ex-Autos was driven by that.

Chart

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for March, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $363.2 billion, an increase of 1.6 per cent (±0.5%) from the previous month and 7.6 per cent (±0.5%) above March 2009. Total sales for the January through March 2010 period were up 5.5 per cent (±0.3%) from the same period a year ago. The January to February 2010 per cent change was revised from +0.3 per cent (±0.5%)* to +0.5 per cent (±0.3%).

Retail trade sales were up 1.8 per cent (±0.5%) from February 2010 and 8.2 per cent (±0.5%) above last year. Gasoline stations sales were up 26.4 per cent (±1.5%) from March 2009 and motor vehicle and parts dealers sales were up 14.1 per cent (±2.5%) from last year.

Marts Current

