Retails Sales Beat With Help From Huge Spike In Gasoline Sales

1.6% vs. 1.2% expected. Ex-auto sales, 0.6% vs. 0.5% expected.



Thing is, there was substantial strength in gasoline as well, which was up 26.4% year over year. Thus perhaps the higher than expected growth (0.6%) ex-Autos was driven by that.

—

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for March, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $363.2 billion, an increase of 1.6 per cent (±0.5%) from the previous month and 7.6 per cent (±0.5%) above March 2009. Total sales for the January through March 2010 period were up 5.5 per cent (±0.3%) from the same period a year ago. The January to February 2010 per cent change was revised from +0.3 per cent (±0.5%)* to +0.5 per cent (±0.3%).

Retail trade sales were up 1.8 per cent (±0.5%) from February 2010 and 8.2 per cent (±0.5%) above last year. Gasoline stations sales were up 26.4 per cent (±1.5%) from March 2009 and motor vehicle and parts dealers sales were up 14.1 per cent (±2.5%) from last year.

