Thousands Of Retailers Want To Offer Free WiFi To Get You To Buy More Stuff

SmartMoney’s Quentin Fottrell reports thousands of salons, clothing stores and amusement arcades are trying to ink free Wi-Fi contracts with cable companies to get more shoppers through the door.According to Steve Herz, president and founder of New York-based marketing firm IF Management, “free Wi-Fi and comfy chairs are still the simplest and easiest way to keep customers browsing,” Fottrell writes.



On May 21, the country’s major cable providers announced a new project, “CableWiFi,” that enables their respective high-speed Internet customers to access their home Wi-Fi networks, totaling over 50,000 hotspots.

That means if you’re a Comcast subscriber travelling in TimeWarner territory, you’ll be able to sign on using your preexisting, local login.

On the surface, the economics of both ventures — something for nothing — don’t entirely make sense.

But Fottrell quotes tech analyst Jeff Kagan for some additional insight into the groups’ calculus:

“It may not be profitable, but there’s a lot of value in giving customers what they want.”

