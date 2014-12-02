3 Retailers Won Black Friday This Year

AP Deals on toys translated to big wins for Family Dollar.

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is over.

Despite an overall decline in sales, a Deutsche Bank report reveals a few winners in the retail sector.

The stores that did the best on Black Friday are all discounters, revealing that Americans are more concerned about saving money than ever.

Here are the winners, according to Deutsche Bank.

1. Kohl’s.

The discount department store lured big crowds with deals on electronics like the Xbox One.

Big sales on towels, men’s clothing, small appliances, and toys also contributed to the retailer’s success, the analysts write.

2. Family Dollar.

The dollar chain was the most surprising winner on Black Friday, according to Deutsche Bank analysts.

Family Dollar’s key to success this year was a buy one, get one free toy sale. Last year, the chain offered buy one, get one 70% off on toys.

The deal brought in many budget-conscious consumers, according to the firm.

3. Wal-Mart.

While Wal-Mart’s results weren’t as impressive as Kohl’s or Family Dollar, the analysts still believe it deserves a shout-out.

The mega-retailer “performed very well in-store and impressed us with substantial sell-through on Black Friday deals in electronics,” the analysts wrote.

Wal-Mart’s aggressive discounting in stores and online made it a winner for Black Friday.

