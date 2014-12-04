Here's How Sizing Varies At Different Retailers

For years, retailers have been accused of “vanity sizing” — selling items that run big as smaller sizes to flatter the customers.

Reporter Chavie Lieber at Racked teamed up with social shopping network Fitbay to determine which brands are guilty of the practice.

Fitbay matches up members with retail stores whose clothing flatters their body types.

The company told Business Insider it analysed 100,000 data points from female and male customers.

J. Crew clothing ran large for both sexes, while Abercrombie & Fitch and American Apparel ran small.

