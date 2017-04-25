These 10 retailers could be the next to declare bankruptcy

Retailers are filing for bankruptcy at a staggering rate that’s quickly approaching recessionary levels.

It’s only April, and 10 US retailers have already filed for bankruptcy since the start of the year — more than all of last year — and analysts say more bankruptcies are on the horizon.

There are 10 retailers in particular that are at high risk of defaulting this year, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Here are the companies on that list, ranked in order starting with those most at risk of defaulting.

Sears Holdings

DGSE Companies Inc.

Appliance Recycling Centres of America Inc.

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc.

Bebe Stores Inc.

Destination XL Group Inc.

Perfumania Holdings Inc.

Fenix Parts Inc.

Tailored Brands Inc.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

This chart shows the likelihood that each retailer will default within a year, classified below as the “1-year PD,” according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

