These 10 retailers could be the next to declare bankruptcy

Hayley Peterson
Dead mallNicholas EckhartA shut-down mall.

Retailers are filing for bankruptcy at a staggering rate that’s quickly approaching recessionary levels.

It’s only April, and 10 US retailers have already filed for bankruptcy since the start of the year — more than all of last year — and analysts say more bankruptcies are on the horizon.

There are 10 retailers in particular that are at high risk of defaulting this year, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Here are the companies on that list, ranked in order starting with those most at risk of defaulting.

  • Sears Holdings
  • DGSE Companies Inc.
  • Appliance Recycling Centres of America Inc.
  • The Bon-Ton Stores Inc.
  • Bebe Stores Inc.
  • Destination XL Group Inc.
  • Perfumania Holdings Inc.
  • Fenix Parts Inc.
  • Tailored Brands Inc.
  • Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

This chart shows the likelihood that each retailer will default within a year, classified below as the “1-year PD,” according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

BankruptciesS&P Global Market Intelligence

