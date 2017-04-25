These 10 retailers could be the next to declare bankruptcy

Retailers are filing for bankruptcy at a staggering rate that’s quickly approaching recessionary levels.
It’s only April, and 10 US retailers have already filed for bankruptcy since the start of the year — more than all of last year — and analysts say more bankruptcies are on the horizon.
There are 10 retailers in particular that are at high risk of defaulting this year, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Here are the companies on that list, ranked in order starting with those most at risk of defaulting.
- Sears Holdings
- DGSE Companies Inc.
- Appliance Recycling Centres of America Inc.
- The Bon-Ton Stores Inc.
- Bebe Stores Inc.
- Destination XL Group Inc.
- Perfumania Holdings Inc.
- Fenix Parts Inc.
- Tailored Brands Inc.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.
This chart shows the likelihood that each retailer will default within a year, classified below as the “1-year PD,” according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
