Retailers Whacked As Personal Income Numbers Clock In Below Expectations

Personal income in January grew by a paltry 0.1%, which was below the .3% analysts had expected.
On the other hand, spending growth of .5% was slightly ahead of .4% estimates.
On net, investors are selling off the retailers:
- Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): $35.72 / -1.92%
- Family Dollar Stores (FDO): $32.60 / -1.18%
- The TJX Companies (TJX): $41.16 / -1.13%
- Polo Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL): $79.30 / -0.79%
- Wal-Mart Stores (WMT): $53.66 / -0.76%
- Staples Inc. (SPLS): $25.59 / -0.66%
Photo: thinkorswim
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.