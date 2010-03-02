Retailers Whacked As Personal Income Numbers Clock In Below Expectations

Vince Veneziani

Personal income in January grew by a paltry 0.1%, which was below the .3% analysts had expected.

On the other hand, spending growth of .5% was slightly ahead of .4% estimates.

On net, investors are selling off the retailers:

  • Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): $35.72 / -1.92%
  • Family Dollar Stores (FDO): $32.60 / -1.18%
  • The TJX Companies (TJX): $41.16 / -1.13%
  • Polo Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL): $79.30 / -0.79%
  • Wal-Mart Stores (WMT): $53.66 / -0.76%
  • Staples Inc. (SPLS): $25.59 / -0.66%
ANF March 1st AM

Photo: thinkorswim

