How Retailers Brace For Weekends Like This

Photo: Tammra McCauley via Flickr

For retailers, big storms like hurricanes and blizzards present major hassles, as well as opportunities to score some solid sales.They’re different from sudden disasters like earthquakes and flash floods. We now know well in advance before a hurricane hits the shore, allowing people to prepare for the imminent storm.



But this run-up also allows for fear and anxiety to spread about, which can encourage people to buy more than they probably need.

Retailers can be credited with helping out in big ways during disasters — without Walmart during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, things would have been even worse.

But there are also always a few who use questionable tactics to make that extra buck.

