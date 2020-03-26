9 retailers that have hiked wages during the coronavirus pandemic

Geoff Robins/Reuters Retailers are offering a $US2 to $US3 bump in hourly pay.

Amazon, Target, and Safeway have offered employees a temporary bonus during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of retailers have instituted additional changes to their wage policies, like paying employees regardless of whether or not they come into work.

Chains are increasingly desperate for workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the retail industry.

Some retail workers are seeing a major pay raise during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of global and national retailers are bumping store worker pay by $US2 to $US3 an hour for a limited amount of time. This temporary pay boost comes about as retailers like Walmart, CVS, and Domino’s are scrambling to hire to keep up with a surge in consumer demand. Meanwhile, non-essential chains are closing stores and laying off employees in response to the pandemic.

The temporary pandemic-related pay bump for store workers among international retail giants is just the latest instance of the changes brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon employees will receive a $US2-an-hour raise into April, according to the e-commerce giant’s blog.

According to Reuters, Walmart is also hiking wages by $US2 an hour. The change will boost pay for store employees and fulfillment centre workers alike, and it will last through May 25.

Target also raised wages for store workers by $US2 an hour, Reuters reported. The pay bump will last until May 2.

Restaurant and convenience store Sheetz announced in a statement sent to Business Insider that it would raise pay for store workers by $US3 from March 13 to April 23.

Albertsons, the retailer that owns brands like Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, and Acme, will boost workers’ pay an extra $US2 an hour for a four-week period due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced in a press release.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BJ’s Wholesale Club is bolstering hourly wages for warehouse employees by $US2 between March 23 and April 12. Managers will also be eligible for one-time bonuses at the end of March.

On March 20, Starbucks announced that it would pay its employees for the next 30 days, regardless of whether they come to work during the coronavirus pandemic. Nation’s Restaurant News reported that all working employees would receive a $US3-an-hour pay raise over the next month.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Trader Joe’s has established a “special bonus pool” for store workers. Business Insider reported that the “bonus pool” will be divvied up among employees based on the amount of hours worked.

All hourly Costco employees in the US and Puerto Rico will receive a $US2-an-hour pay increase between March 2 and April 5.

