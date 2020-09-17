Retailers like Aldi, Five Below, and Tractor Supply will open dozens of new stores in 2020. See which chains are growing while others frantically shutter locations.

Peter Nicholls/Reuters Aldi is planning to open 70 new stores by the end of the year.

Retailers have announced thousands of store closures this year as the coronavirus pandemic ravages an industry that was already facing its share of challenges.

However, some retailers are still moving forward with plans to grow their store fleet in 2020.

Among the retailers expanding their footprint are discount stores, grocery stores, and a rural lifestyle store.

Retailers have announced more than 6,300 store closures this year, as the coronavirus pandemic upends an already challenged industry.

But some brands are still moving forward with plans to grow their footprint in 2020 despite those headwinds.

According to an analysis by Coresight Research, 3,344 new store openings have been announced so far this year. Among those retailers with plans to expand are discount and off-price stores, grocery stores, and “the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States” â€” Tractor Supply.

Here’s a list of retailers that are growing their store fleet in 2020:

American Eagle Outfitters plans to open 25 stores for its lifestyle brand Aerie this year, including two locations for Aerie’s new sub-brand, Offline. At the same time, a number of American Eagle stores are expected to close.

Offline by Aerie Aerie launched Offline in July.

Off-price retailer Ross Stores expects to open about 66 new locations by the end of the year. At the beginning of 2020, the company said it would open 100 new Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Ross Stores.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has opened 23 stores so far in 2020, and expects to open about 50 total new locations by the end of the year.

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Discount retailer Five Below has opened 84 new stores so far this year, and it expects to end the year with about 110 new locations.

John Greim/Getty Images Five Below.

Lidl, the German discount grocery chain, plans to invest more than $US500 million to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021.

Leonhard Foeger/File Photo/Reuters Lidl.

Off-price retailer Burlington said it expects to open 62 new stores while also closing or relocating 26 stores. Meaning, it should have 36 net new locations by year’s end.

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images Burlington.

Discount grocery chain Aldi said in July that it planned to open an additional 70 new stores in the US by the end of 2020.

Peter Nicholls/Reuters Aldi.

Gap Inc. said it would be opening an undisclosed number of new Old Navy stores while shuttering underperforming Gap and Banana Republic stores.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Old Navy.

Gap Inc. said it would also be growing its Athleta store fleet.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider Athleta.

Tractor Supply expects to open between 75 and 80 new stores in 2020. It opened 18 new locations in the quarter ending on June 27 while reporting record sales results amid the pandemic.

Tractor Supply Co. Tractor Supply Co.

