Retailers Now Discounting Brand-New Merchandise

Encouraged by the wave of discount shoppers at winter sales and worried that consumers won’t want to pay full price for new items, many stores are cutting prices on spring merchandise as soon as it arrives.



WSJ: By trimming prices selectively on early spring goods now, department stores, specialty apparel chains and teen retailers hope to persuade skittish shoppers to buy new styles, analysts said. They’re also trying to capitalise on crowds flocking to winter clearance sales, fearing that traffic will fall off sharply after the sales end.

“It’s never a good thing to be marking down merchandise as it hits the floor,” but “if you have to move [it], try to move it when traffic is in the mall,” said Amy Wilcox Noblin, an analyst at Pali Capital.

