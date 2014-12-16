Here's How The Top US Retailers Stack Up Against One Another On The Mobile Web

BI Intelligence These are retailers that perform above-average on the mobile web.

The breakout trend in e-commerce this year has been mobile, and we saw that in the kickoff of this year’s US holiday shopping season. Mobile drove 50% of all online shopping traffic on Black Friday and 28% of total e-commerce sales.

But some retailers’ websites take a long time to load on smartphones and tablets, which can be frustrating to shoppers. Sites that take 10 seconds or longer to load experience 46% fewer page views, according to Radware.

When discussing the opportunity in smartphones and tablets, the e-commerce industry often forgets that retailers need both apps and mobile websites to thrive. In a recent BI Intelligence report, we benchmarked retailers against one another in terms of mobile site performance.

BI Intelligence These are the mobile web laggards.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

