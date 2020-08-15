In newly formed coalition, retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, team up against counterfeiters on online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay

Reuters The Amazon logo is seen during a visit at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Bretigny-sur-Orge near Paris

Retail industry groups recently banded together to form Buy Safe America Coalition, an organisation dedicated to cracking down on counterfeit and defective products from third-party sellers on online marketplaces like Amazon.

One of their first major efforts is supporting the INFORM Consumers Act, a policy fighting for increased transparency around third-party sellers to prevent scamming and endangerment to consumers.

Several major retailers are banding together in an effort to curb the rise of third-party sellers shilling fake goods on e-commerce sites.

On Friday, the newly launched Buy Safe America Coalition – which includes a smattering of retail industry groups with prominent members from companies like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart – pledged its support to policies that better regulate sellers on online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. While consumers stand to benefit from the move, the initiative may also help companies in the coalition level the playing field against online marketplaces.

The announcement of the group comes a day after a California appeals court ruled that Amazon is legally liable for defective items sold through third-party entities on its platform. The case concerned an Amazon user who sued after buying a laptop battery that she alleged exploded and caused several burns.

Ultimately, the court disagreed with Amazon’s argument that it wasn’t liable because “it did not distribute, manufacture, or sell the product,” setting precedent on the responsibility held by online marketplaces and likely prompting crackdowns on third-party sellers.

As part of the Buy Safe America Coalition, industry group leaders will “continue to raise awareness about counterfeit and stolen goods,” Michael Hanson – senior executive vice president of public affairs for the Retail Leaders Industry Association – told Bloomberg. The organisation represents a wide swath of the industry, including apparel companies, toymakers, jewellers, and footwear brands, among others.

Though such fraudulent products have long plagued online marketplaces, their presence has been especially heightened during the coronavirus as more shoppers seek out goods online.

