Retailers like Whole Foods, Urban Outfitters, and Under Armour are using a smart new tactic to keep you in stores

ChargeItSpot website ChargeItSpot kiosk in Under Armour.

Retailers have a smart new way to lure you into stores.

ChargeItSpot is a free phone charging kiosk that aims to keep shoppers in stores while they wait for their phones to charge.

The charger is in select Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Whole Foods, Under Armour, Bergdorf Goodman, and Urban Outfitters stores.

There are eight compartments in each kiosk. The compartments lock, so customers don’t have to worry about leaving their phones unattended.

Youtube Charging cords are available for all phone makes.

A shopper just has to enter his or her phone number, choose a security image, select an available locker, insert the phone, and plug it into the relevant charging cord. The charging cords should fit all phone types.

Many participating stores advertise signs in their windows to alert shoppers that they offer mobile charging stations. ChargeItSpot also has an app that tells shoppers which retailers near them have charging kiosks.

Participating stores have shown a 54% conversion rate of customers making a purchase while charging their phones in the stores, resulting in higher sales, according to its website.

Another benefit of ChargeItSpot is customer loyalty. If a customer knows there’s a charging station in the store, he or she might be more likely to go in and keep coming back.

Retail stores and shoppers seem to be happy with the kiosks.

@ChargeItSpot everyone loves them so much! They’re always full ????

— Nordstrom Vancouver (@NordstromVAN) October 9, 2015

@ChargeItSpot This is fantastic! Welcome to the Mall! :)

— Mall of America (@mallofamerica) October 7, 2015

3 @ChargeItSpot installs today in The Big Apple!

— Charlie Williams (@Kagoo912) October 14, 2015

