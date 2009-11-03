Desperate Retailers Fabricate Their Own "Cash For Clunkers"

Cash for Clunkers boosted the GDP and got people spending again, but almost as soon as it had started, the government pulled the plug and praised its success. Now retailers are taking matters into their own hands, offering their own Cash for Clunkers programs:



Sun Sentinel: Companies of all stripes are now putting their own spin on the government’s Cash for Clunkers program, offering trade-in deals on furniture, computers, appliances, hearing aids and just about every other item that can be sold.

Hollywood Eyes also held a recent Cash for Clunker Eyeglasses trade-in. People were able to get $25 off a new pair of glasses if they donated their old ones. The store is giving the specs to a local Lions Club, which refurbishes and distributes them to needy Central Americans.

It’s a great way to jumpstart lackluster sales at a local business. Give customers an incentive and a reason to buy new products and everyone wins.

