Kroger, Amazon, and several 'essential' retailers are hiring for thousands of positions to meet overwhelming demand in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

“Essential” businesses like grocery stores and delivery services are hiring for thousands of open positions to accommodate overwhelming demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

The openings come as mass layoffs continue around the country in response to store closures, leaving many workers without income and health insurance.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, an estimated three million jobs will be eliminated in the coming months due to the coronavirus.

As retailers around the nation shut their doors in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, “essential” businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies are seeking support to accommodate overwhelming demand.

Companies including Kroger, Dollar General, and Amazon have listed thousands of job openings for sales associates, distribution workers, and delivery drivers, among others. The jobs – many of which are available immediately and require no background experience – are meant to alleviate overrun stores and warehouses dealing with an influx of orders from panicked Americans stocking up on items like canned goods and toilet paper.

The open positions also come as many workers find themselves suddenly without jobs, in some cases without pay and benefits, as a spate of stores close indefinitely. According to the Economic Policy Institute, an estimated three million jobs will be eliminated by this summer alone as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus. Other figures from IHS Markit show that the US unemployment rate is on track to nearly double from 3.5% in February to 6% by mid-2021.

As the country braces itself for a possible recession, the economic turbulence is also exposing a lack of social safety net for many workers who can’t afford to be out of work. On social media, a rash of recently laid-off employees have voiced their concerns, leading to a growing number of posts on job openings.

While policy changes to support these workers may be far off, in the short term, see below for a list of companies seeking immediate employment.

Domino’s

Reuters A Domino’s Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles.

In a press release on March 19, Domino’s announced that it would be hiring for several immediate positions including “delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers.”

“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbours through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone,” Domino’s CEO Richard Allison said in a statement.

He continued: “Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry.”

Interested candidates can apply here.

Dollar General

AP Photo A Dollar General store.

Dollar General is hiring for a “number of full and part-time positions” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a post on its website.

“For any individual whose job has been temporarily impacted by the effect of COVID-19, we currently have a number of full and part time positions available across our stores, distribution centres and private fleet network,” the post reads.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Kroger

AP Kroger.

Kroger has several openings at its retail stores, factories, and distribution centres across the US. Candidates “could be placed for employment within several days of applying,” a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Amazon

AP An Amazon driver.

Amazon is currently hiring for 100,000 warehouse and delivery positions to accommodate the uptick in e-commerce orders during the coronavirus outbreak. According to the website, applicants can start within seven days and do not need previous experience.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Aldi

REUTERS/Christian Charisius An Aldi store.

Aldi is currently hiring in “all stores and warehouses,” according to its website. Interested candidates can apply here.

Costco

REUTERS/Richard Clement A Costco store.

On Twitter, images of notes from Costco management have started circulating asking for recommendations for job candidates to help manage spikes in sales and foot traffic. On its website, Costco says it is currently hiring for a wide variety of jobs across the US.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Albertsons

Reuters An Albertsons store.

Albertsons, the grocery store and parent company of Safeway and several other retailers, is currently hiring for more than 1,600 positions across its brands.

Interested candidates can apply here.

H-E-B

The Texas grocery chain H-E-B is hiring for several immediate positions, according to the company’s website.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” Winell Herron, vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs, told Texas NBC affiliate KXAN. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our spirit of giving and helping here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

Interested candidates can apply here.

