CHART: Retailers Are Offering Free Shipping With More E-Commerce Transactions

Top retailers are heeding the call for free shipping by offering that perk with more transactions, according to a new study published by comScore.

In the first quarter of 2014, 58% of e-commerce transactions in the U.S. received free shipping as part of the order. One year earlier, just 48% of transactions came with free shipping.

BI Intelligence finds that retailers are clearly becoming savvier about what motivates Americans to make a purchase online. Sixty-six per cent of online shoppers say free shipping is “very important” to them when making a purchase online, according to a poll from the National Retail Federation.

