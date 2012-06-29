Retailers Are 'Dismayed' By SCOTUS Ruling

Photo: Flickr/Phottomatt28

Retailers are “dismayed” by the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold most of Obama’s healthcare plan, according to the National Retail Federation.The law unfairly penalizes employers and the private sector, NRF President Matthew Shay said in a release today.



The Wall Street Journal reported back in 2010 that most retailers said they’d have a hard time complying with employer requirements for the bill. Many retail employees don’t currently receive healthcare from their employer.

The NRF has lobbied lawmakers to make amendments to the Affordable Care Act.

According to Shay:

“NRF worked closely with lawmakers throughout the debate with the hopes that bipartisan reform would help make coverage more accessible and affordable. The law that emerged in 2010 was a controversial and partisan measure riddled with punitive mandates and penalties that were as unreasonable as they were unworkable.

“Although the Court upheld the law’s constitutionality, many problems remain: it penalizes employers too much; it doesn’t do enough to reduce the cost of health care; and it is unreasonably complicated and difficult to implement and administer.

“This law will have a dramatic, negative impact on every employer and employee in the United States and further constrain job creation and economic growth.

“NRF will redouble our efforts to repeal the law while we continue to work, in good faith, with regulators to smooth implementation for retailers and businesses alike.”

Retailers have been in an intense battle over the law since it first came up. Politico described the potential striking down of the individual mandate (and upholding of the law’s other provisions) a “doomsday scenario” for retailers a couple days ago.

There’s a huge intersection between health care and retail, and right now it’s going through a time of flux. Aside from the internal issues with employees, retailers like Walmart, Walgreens and CVS have their own consumer-side health care businesses, and are particularly exposed.

For retail workers, most large employers aren’t expected to drop health insurance coverage, according to Louise Radnofsky at the Wall Street Journal. They’ve been preparing for it, and will now have to kick their plans into gear.

