Retailers Now Expect The Best Christmas In Years

U.S. containerized import data is already tracking for 9% year over year growth in November.Retailers remain extremely cautious, yet are still preparing for what they expect to be the best crisis in years, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF):



Journal of Commerce:

“The cargo numbers show that retailers are expecting a much better holiday season than they have seen over the past two years, but the industry is still being cautious,” said Jonathan Gold, the NRF’s vice president for supply chain and customs policy. “Retailers know shoppers still have the economy in mind, so they are being very mindful with inventory levels this year.”

They could of course turn out to be collectively wrong, but given retailers’ up close view of the consumer and experience with inventory management, the most likely outcome is that they’ll be right.

