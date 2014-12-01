THE E-COMMERCE REPORT: Spending Habits, Cross-Device Trends, And The Mobile Web's Importance

It may come as a surprise that the mobile web is actually a more popular place to shop compared to e-commerce apps, which means having a high-performing mobile site is just as important as having a great app.

In a new BI Intelligence report, we look at broad e-commerce trends and then dive into mobile shopping habits and the relative importance of the mobile web and app experiences. We also look at how individual retailers’ mobile sites actually perform and at the breakdown of retailer audiences on the browser compared to the app.

Access the Full Mobile Commerce Report By Signing Up Today >>

Here are some of the key findings from the report:

In full, the report:

To access the Mobile Commerce Report and BI Intelligence’s ongoing coverage on the future of retail, mobile, and e-commerce — including charts, data, and analysis — sign up for a risk-free trial.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.