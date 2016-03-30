Retailer Fantastic has appointed Debra Singh as CEO

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Debra Singh, a former Woolworths executive, has been appointed CEO of Fantastic Holdings.

Singh has been the driving force behind the growth of the discount store Fantastic Furniture since August 2014.

In the latest half year results, Fantastic posted a 56.6% rise in profit to $10.9 million on sales of $272.8 million, up 11.7%.

Before running Fantastic Furniture, Singh was chief operating officer of the company’s other retail brands, including Plush, Original Mattress Factory, Le Cornu and Dare Gallery.

She has 30 years experience in retail operations, organisational design, human resources and change management.

Her base pay is $650,000 a year, plus short and long term incentives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.