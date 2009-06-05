Retailer Computers List 16GB, 32GB iPhones For Sale

Nicholas Carlson
32GB iPhones

The new, cheaper and faster Apple (AAPL) iPhone will also have more storage capacity to go with its video-recording capabilities  — coming in 16 and 32 gigabytes models.

That is, if this snapshot European mega-retailer Carphone Warehouse’s inventory listings is to be believed. It was obtained by AppleInsider, which also says Best Buy and Australian iPhone-distributor Brightpoint have begun preparing employees for new devices.

 

