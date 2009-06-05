Retailer Computers List 16GB, 32GB iPhones For Sale

The new, cheaper and faster Apple (AAPL) iPhone will also have more storage capacity to go with its video-recording capabilities — coming in 16 and 32 gigabytes models.



That is, if this snapshot European mega-retailer Carphone Warehouse’s inventory listings is to be believed. It was obtained by AppleInsider, which also says Best Buy and Australian iPhone-distributor Brightpoint have begun preparing employees for new devices.

