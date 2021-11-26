James Bugg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Australian retail turnover grew 4.9% in October to $31.13 billion, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The end of harsh lockdowns in NSW, Victoria, and the ACT saw pent-up demand flow into discretionary goods.

Experts say the spending bodes well for a massive Christmas season, but travel expenditure may carve gains away in 2022.

Australia’s retail spending bounced back in October as pandemic restrictions eased in New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory, but the gradual return of international travel may siphon spending away from the high street and department stores in 2022.

Fresh retail trade data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveals shoppers responded with enthusiasm to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions which kept retailers closed in recent months.

Overall retail spending rose 4.9% over the month, the ABS said, primarily reflecting the easing of NSW restrictions on 11 October.

All told, retail spending hit $31.13 billion in October, just shy of May’s total of $31.15 billion, and short of the November 2020 peak of $31.57 billion.

Australia’s most populous state recorded an enormous 13.3% spike in retail turnover. With that spike, retail sales in NSW reached levels not seen since before the COVID-19 Delta variant wrought havoc on the state.

Over the border in Victoria, where lockdown restrictions eased October 22, turnover grew a more modest 4%.

The ACT experienced a retail turnover increase of 20.2%, reflective of the jurisdiction easing its own restrictions on October 15.

Turnover growth was far more modest across the rest of the country, as other states and territories, free of lockdowns, did not enjoy the benefits of pent-up retail demand.

Clothing, footwear, and personal accessories sales led the charge, rising by 27.7% on September levels. Shoppers with an eye to the Christmas period also dropped significant change at department stores, which reported a 22.4% bounce.

Cafés, restaurants, and takeaway venues notched a 12.3% increase in turnover, as diners could once again linger at their favourite dining establishments. Conversely, food retail dropped -0.5%, as many Australians reduced their lockdown grocery shopping habits.

The data bodes well for traders through to the new year, according to EY chief economist Jo Masters.

“Pent up demand, combined with dollars in the bank and the wealth effect of higher house prices, suggests this spending boom will continue through the festive period,” she said.

Paul Zahra, CEO of the Australian Retailers Association, said the NSW Government’s decision to wind back mask mandates and QR code requirements from mid-December, or when the state hits 95% double vaccination, will only fuel the fire.

“Christmas trading is critical for retailers – it’s a time when most discretionary stores make up to two thirds of their annual profits, so allowing business to throw the doors open fully at this time won’t be a day too soon,” he said.

The full force of Victoria’s reopening is likely to only become apparent in November’s data, potentially skewing turnover higher in the final months of the year.

Australia’s forceful adoption of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales is also likely to boost retail trade in December quarter.

But the impact of Australia’s reopening could swing both ways for retail traders, according to Sean Langcake, senior economist at BIS Oxford Economics.

“Retail sales will be strong in Q4 as pent up demand from lockdowns is realised,” he said.

“However, momentum will fade in early 2022 as households rebalance their spending toward services as travel and trading restrictions ease further.”

The lingering impact of supply chain disruptions, and local delivery networks straining under the weight of online sales, may also shave away some of that retail excitement.

For now, the ABS data reveals a significant bounce-back, a leading indicator for Australia’s stop-start economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.