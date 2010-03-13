Stocks Broadly Lower, But Retailers Are On Fire

After this morning’s announcement that February retail sales jumped 0.3% (and even higher if you exclude autos), associated stocks were rising quickly.



But then the weak consumer confidence numbers began to take their toll, plowing stocks and the indices into negative territory.

However, there’s still a few winners out there. Let’s take a look at the gainers:

SUPERVALU Inc (SVU): $17.15 / +6.72%

Aeropostale Inc (ARO): $28.44 / +5.14%

Citi Trends (CTRN): $31.32 / +4.61%

Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT): $10.63 / 11.32%

Saks Inc (SKS): $8.21 / +3.13%

Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.