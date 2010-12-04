If You Think The labour Market Is Doomed, Here's Your Obvious Short

Joe Weisenthal

Despite the ugly jobs report, the retail sector is barely down. Nobody is fearful that the headlines (or, you know, the actual truth) is going to put a huge damper on holiday spending, it would seem.

And the fact that it’s off less then 1% is pretty remarkable, given that the index is at all-time highs.

So if you think the market is totally wrong, and that the labour market is about to double dip, here’s your easy short.

chart

