Retail Share Trading 101: Everything You Need To Know

Over recent weeks Business Insider Australia has been running a series in partnership with Commonwealth Bank’s MyWealth on the principles of share trading.
We’ve looked at share trading volumes, economic data points and professional traders’ strategies.
Here’s a round up of all the content, some of which featured in the site’s trending stories at time of publication.
- Here’s How The Overseas Markets Affect Australian Stocks
Yes, the ASX is Australian but it is a market influenced by a global market, by the fears and triumphs of events far, far away. National borders are meaningless in the global flow of company information and economic data.
- Here Are The 10 Most-Traded Stocks On The ASX This Year
Highly traded share prices can be more volatile, but there’s also more liquidity to allow traders to move in and out of positions. We looked at statistics from the exchange to identify the most-traded stocks of 2013.
- Here Are The Top Five Economic Data Points All Retail Share Traders Should Understand
Markets react to a huge range of stimuli. We looked at the top 5 data releases that retail investors in Australia should pay attention to in the current market environment.
- How Retail Online Trading Platforms Have Given Smaller Investors More Power
Small investors are making a comeback in Australia where the online trading adoption rate is higher than the US and the UK. We looked at why, and where to look out for green shoots of change.
- Seven Investing Rules Of The Pros That Everyone Who Trades On The Stock Market Should Know
Despite what billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros says, trading doesn’t have to be alchemy. It can be simply a process. We bring you “investing laws” from one of the world’s best.
