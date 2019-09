Good news. Shoppers are going out a bit faster than expected.



Retail sales were up 0.5% in January and 0.6% ex-Autos, both of which are superior to expectations.

Economists were looking for gains of 0.3% and 0.5% respectively.

The bad news: The market isn’t moving at all, though there’s still an hour to go before the opening bell.

