Retail Sales Killed It In September

September retail sales are beating expectations virtually across the board, with 80% of reporting companies exceeding analyst estimates.



This includes companies such as Coscto (COST), BJ’s (BJ), Walgreen’s (WAG), Macy’s (MCY), Limited Brands (LTD), TJ Maxx (TJX), and Target (TGT, not shown below).

Even many bull’s must be shocked by the breadth of these beats. This chart from CNBC tells the story.

