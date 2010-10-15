Retail Sales Beat Expectations

Retail sales for September rose, 0.6% beating expectations for just a 0.4% rise.



Excluding volatile auto sales, retail sales rose 0.4% which was in-line with the consensus view.

Census Bureau:

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for September, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $367.7 billion, an increase of 0.6 per cent (±0.5%) from the previous month, and 7.3 per cent (±0.7%) above September 2009. Total sales for the July through September 2010 period were up 5.7 per cent (±0.3%) from the same period a year ago. The July to August 2010 per cent change was revised from +0.4 per cent (±0.5%)* to +0.7 per cent (±0.3%).

Retail trade sales were up 0.7 per cent (±0.5%) from August 2010, and 7.7 per cent (±0.7%) above last year. Auto and other motor vehicle dealers sales were up 19.0 per cent (±2.6%) from September 2009 and nonstore retailers sales were up 14.4 per cent (±3.1%) from last year.

