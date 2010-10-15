Retail Sales Beat Expectations

Retail sales for September rose, 0.6% beating expectations for just a 0.4% rise.
Excluding volatile auto sales, retail sales rose 0.4% which was in-line with the consensus view.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for September, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $367.7 billion, an increase of 0.6 per cent (±0.5%) from the previous month, and 7.3 per cent (±0.7%) above September 2009. Total sales for the July through September 2010 period were up 5.7 per cent (±0.3%) from the same period a year ago. The July to August 2010 per cent change was revised from +0.4 per cent (±0.5%)* to +0.7 per cent (±0.3%).
Retail trade sales were up 0.7 per cent (±0.5%) from August 2010, and 7.7 per cent (±0.7%) above last year. Auto and other motor vehicle dealers sales were up 19.0 per cent (±2.6%) from September 2009 and nonstore retailers sales were up 14.4 per cent (±3.1%) from last year.
