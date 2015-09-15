Retail sales rise less than expected

Retail sales in August were a bit softer than expected, according to the advance estimate from the Census Bureau.

Retail sales rose 0.2% month-on-month (0.6% prior), and 0.1% excluding autos and gas.

The retail sales control group was 0.4%, ahead of expectations for 0.3%. This print, which feeds into Gross Domestic Product, was also revised higher for July to 0.6% from 0.3%.

Economists had estimated that retail sales climbed 0.3% month-on-month (0.6% prior), and 0.4% excluding autos and gas.

Sales at gas stations fell 1.8%, the highest for any category. Wells Fargo’s John Silvia had forecast that this was likely because of falling gas prices.

Building material retailers also saw sales drop 1.8%.

In a note to clients after the data, Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson wrote, “On the face of it, sales growth has slowed this year – this is the sixth undershoot against consensus since the Jan report – but the softening is due entirely to falling prices, thanks to the strong dollar.”

