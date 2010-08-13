Retail Sales Rise For the First Time In Three Months

Photo: parishiltonjustme.com

U.S. retail sales rose 0.4% in July vs. June, marking the first increase in three months, this compares to expectations of 0.5%.However, core retail sales, ex-autos, rose 0.2%, which matched expecations of 0.2% according to estimates via Finviz.



Census Bureau:

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for July, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $362.7 billion, an increase of 0.4 per cent (±0.5%)* from the previous month, and 5.5 per cent (±0.5%) above July 2009. Total sales for the May through July 2010 period were up 5.9 per cent (±0.3%) from the same period a year ago. The May to June 2010 per cent change was revised from -0.5 per cent (±0.5%)* to – 0.3 per cent (±0.2%).

Retail trade sales were up 0.4 per cent (±0.5%)* from June 2010, and 5.9 per cent (±0.7%) above last year. Nonstore retailers sales were up 12.6 per cent (±2.5%) from July 2009 and gasoline stations sales were up 12.2 per cent (±1.8%) from last year.

Find the official release here.

