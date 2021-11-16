Americans spent more than ever in October as the Delta wave faded away, shrugging off the highest inflation in 30 years

Spending at US retailers and restaurants rose 1.7% in October to $US638 ($AU867) billion, the Census Bureau said.

That exceeded the median forecast for a 1.1% jump and placed sales at a record high.

The jump came as the Delta wave eased further and the hiring recovery accelerated.

Americans spent more than expected at retailers and restaurants in October as the Delta wave steadily eased and the economic recovery picked up speed.

Retail sales rose 1.7% last month to a new record high of $US638 ($AU867).2 billion, the Census Bureau announced Tuesday. That beat the median forecast for a 1.1% jump from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It also shows consumer spending picking up from September’s pace.

The prior month’s count was revised to $US628 ($AU853) billion from $US625 ($AU849) billion.

Nonstore retailers — which include e-commerce websites like Amazon — saw the largest increase with sales jumping 4% through October. Clothing and health and personal care businesses were the only sectors to see spending drop last month, but the two groups’ declines both came in below 1%.

The print gives another encouraging sign of the US’s rebound. Consumer spending counts for roughly 70% of economic activity, and it’s been crucial for reviving the economy after lockdowns and lingering virus fears. Recent months have shown retail sales holding above the pre-pandemic trend as Americans deployed stimulus-boosted savings. Yet inflation reached its fastest rate since 1990 in October, raising concerns that the spending spree could soon cave to surging prices. Well, not yet.

Still, the spending environment is improving. Virus cases remain stubbornly high but haven’t rebounded to their October highs yet. The widespread push for booster shots also stands to lift immunity and allow the economy to continue reopening.

Other economic data points to an increasingly resilient recovery. The October jobs report showed the US adding 531,000 new payrolls last month, beating the forecast for a 450,000-job gain and reflecting a strong pickup from September’s growth. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% from 4.8%, also exceeding estimates and bringing the labor market even closer to its pre-pandemic health.

How Americans spend when prices are skyrocketing

While the Tuesday report shows Americans largely shrugging off historic inflation, price growth still showed up in some sales data. Spending at gas stations rose 3.9% in October. The same period saw gasoline prices leap 6.1%, signaling higher prices led to a higher overall sales figure.

And while case counts were down significantly from the Delta wave’s September peak, the sales data points to Americans still doing much of their shopping from home. Aside from the jump in nonstore retailers’ sales, spending at clothing and personal care stores both declined through the month. Sales at sports, hobby, and book stores and general merchandise businesses climbed in October, but not nearly enough to match nonstore retailers’ gain.

Spending at restaurants and bars was flat through the month, giving a mixed signal for the sector’s recovery. On one hand, spending has already fully rebounded from its pandemic decline. Yet sales at such businesses haven’t exceeded their pre-crisis trend like other sectors have enjoyed, and with the country mostly reopened, there’s little reason for sales to jump higher in the near term.

The report also hints that inflation won’t cool off anytime soon. The holiday season is typically the most spending-heavy period of the year, and companies are bracing for a rebound in shopping at physical retailers. Even if the supply-chain crisis is healing as some experts anticipate, strong holiday spending is likely to keep prices leaping higher into 2022.