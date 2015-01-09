Australian Retail Data Misses Expectations At Just 0.1% Growth For November

Australian retail trade numbers are up 0.1% for November.
The market was expecting 0.2%.
The seasonally adjusted estimate for Australian turnover rose 0.1% in November 2014, following a rise of 0.4% in October 2014 and a rise of 1.3% in September 2014.
The key discretionary indicator of cafes, restaurants and takeaways rose 0.8% for the month, seasonally adjusted. But it was all driven by takeaway food services, which were up 1.9% and dead flat (0.0%) for cafes and restaurants.
Household goods benefited from the increase in housing construction, rising 0.6% for the month, seasonally adjusted.
The big gains were in furniture, floor coverings, houseware and textile goods (+3.1%), while hardware, building and garden supplies was up 0.5%. Electrical goods were down 0.9%.
