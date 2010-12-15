Retail Sales Blow Away Expectations At 1.2% Core, While Last Month Is Revised Higher

The number:



After some worry about Best Buy, retail sales saved the day, with a big 1.2% gain ex-autos.

That’s well above expectations. With autos, the 0.8% headline number is also above expectations.

The full release can be found here.

Original post: The ugly numbers from Best Buy just raised the stakes for the 8:30 retail sales report, which was always going to be a big deal.

Analysts are looking for core retail sales growth of about 0.6% for November. The number will give us a huge read into what spending is looking like for Q4.

There’s reason to suspect Best Buy was a one-off. Competition from Wal-Mart and Amazon are clipping away at the company’s market share. Bulls can hope, anyway.

S&P futures have come way off since the news.

