Retail Sales Crappy But In Line, Inflation Still Soaring

Retail sales fell -0.1% in July, down from last month’s 0.1% expansion, but matching consensus. Retail sales excluding auto sales expanded by 0.4%, decelerating from June’s 0.8% expansion and coming in slightly below the 0.5% mean estimate. The results are more or less in-line and we’ve yet to see a complete collapse now that the effects of rebate checks have dwindled.



Import and export prices, meanwhile, remained basically flat. Import prices rose 0.9% in July, matching June’s rate. Export prices expanded by 0.8%, slightly down from 0.9% growth in June.

Graph courtesy Briefing.com

